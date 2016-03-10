The numbers behind the news in Olympia and across Washington state.
-
Salaries: City of Lacey employees for 2016
This database shows base and total pay for City of Lacey government employees for 2016.
-
Salaries: City of Olympia employees for 2016
This database shows base and total pay for City of Olympia government employees for 2016.
-
Salaries: Port of Olympia employees for 2016
This database shows base and total pay for Port of Olympia employees for 2016.
-
Salaries: Thurston County employees for 2016
This database shows base and total pay for Thurston County, Wash., government employees for 2016.
-
Salaries: City of Tumwater employees for 2016
This database shows base and total pay for City of Tumwater government employees for 2016.
-
Salaries: School Employee Salaries for 2015-16
This database reflects Washington state public school employees' positions, districts, education, certificated experience, pay and benefits for the 2014-2015 school year, the most recent available.
-
Salaries: Washington state employees for 2014-15
This database shows total calendar year earnings from 2014 and 2015 for employees working in state agencies, community colleges and universities.
-
Follow the Money: Campaign contributions and spending
Search through the Public Disclosure Commission's database for campaign finance information.
-
Find your voting district
Discover your voting districts and current representatives.
-
Obituaries
View today's obituaries.
-
Restaurant inspections
Read food service inspection reports from the Thurston County Health Department.
-
School report cards
Look up school-by-school state testing results.
-
School dropout rates
Find dropout rate statistics for by county, distrct and school by year.
-
Traffic cameras/conditions
See current conditions on the roads with WSDOT traffic maps, cameras and conditions.
-
Ferry schedules
Read current ferry schedules and discover the best times to catch a ferry.
-
Sea-Tac flight information
Look up arrivals and departures with Sea-Tac Airport's real-time flights tool.
-
Hiking guide
Browse and search Washington state hiking trails that have been reviewed by The Mountaineers Tacoma Branch Hiking/Backpacking Committee.
-
Puget Sound tides
Get high and low tide information for the Puget Sound region.
-
High school scores & schedules
Get the latest preps scores, schedules and stats.
-
Signing Day 2016
Take a look at who committed to Pac-12 and other Washington schools to play football.
-
War casualties
Service members who were from Washington or who were assigned from military installations around the state who died in Iraq, Afghanistan or elsewhere in U.S. military operations since Sept. 11, 2001.
