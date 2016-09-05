In case you missed it...

Call it the “Snoop scoop.” Our story on rapper and pot enthusiast Snoop Dogg was last week’s most read story, generating 10,100 page views after it was posted at 5:04 p.m. Friday.
1. Snoop Dogg thrills fans with visit to Tumwater pipe shop: On his way out the door, Snoop told The Olympian his current favorite marijuana strain is Khalifa Kush, which was bred for Wiz Khalifa.
2. Man dies in head-on collision on Rich Road: The crash occurred at 6:05 p.m. in the 9300 block of Rich Road near Crete Street, about four miles east of the Olympia Regional Airport. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a white Ford F150 was traveling north on Rich Road while a blue Ford Ranger had just made a sharp 90-degree turn onto southbound Rich Road.
3. Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Yelm: Enough said.
4. Arrest in Lacey neighborhood draws large police presence: Arrest in a harrassment case in Lacey generated 4,200 page views.
5. 4 Thurston County care providers disciplined by Department of Health: In one case, the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Rebecca L. Taylor with unprofessional conduct in June. Taylor allegedly tested positive for morphine after appearing impaired while working at a skilled nursing facility, a department news release said.
