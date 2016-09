43rd annual Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival

Tugboats of all shapes, sizes and vintages head out to the race course on Budd Inlet for the 43rd annual Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival Sunday, Sept.4th. Mike Colyar also gives a quick demonstration of his 24-foot, wood burning steam launch and Carl Seaburg talks about his pending purchase of the 50-foot, 110 year-old Parthia tug.