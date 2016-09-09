What’s Happening for Sept. 9

Friday
United Way of Lewis County Golf Tournament: 11 a.m. for a four-person scramble, Riverside Golf Club Pavilion, 1451 NW Airport Road, Chehalis. Hot dog lunch, barbecue dinner and prizes. For information and team reservations, call 360-748-8100 or email admin@lewiscountyuw.com.
Saturday
For the yard: Free community event features demonstrations and resources to help residents create beautiful and healthy lawns, yards and gardens. Learn from experts how to save time and money with practices that are safe for people and pets, and conserve water, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Heritage Park, 509 Water St. SW, Olympia. Information: smccleary@ci.olympia.wa.us.
Owls of the Northwest: Claudia Supensky of For Heaven’s Sake Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation will share the stage with seven owls, each of a different species, that will help tell the story of owls in the Northwest, 2-3 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: 360-352-0595 or trl.org.
Brats. Brews, and Bands Festival: 1-10 p.m. at the Hub at Woodland Square, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey (next to the new Ricardo’s). Great food and beer. Ten bands. Proceeds go to charities supported by Gateway Rotary. 21 and older.
Sept. 13
Tours of the Schmidt House: The Heritage Builders history program hosts free guided tours of Tumwater’s historic Schmidt House at 11 a.m. The one-hour tours are led by Bob Crim, who has been the caretaker of the house and grounds for 60 years. The tour requires negotiating stairways to three floors and the basement. Call 360-786-8117 or email history@olytumfoundation.org to reserve a spot or to arrange a group tour.
Sept. 15
Olympia World Affairs Council: Professor Steve Niva from The Evergreen State College will discuss “Inside America’s Shadow War with ISIS,” 7:30 p.m. at the Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
Sept. 17
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. Donate blood and get a pint of ice cream. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bayview Thriftway, 516 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Help for sheriff’s family: A fundraiser for the family of injured Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza will be at Seventeen51 Restaurant & Bistro at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane in Lacey, and Mr. Doug’s Restaurant, 210 NE 103rd Ave., Yelm, 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Breakfast is free, but a donation is appreciated.
Sept. 18
Nisqually Land Trust annual meeting and salmon bake: Dinner and presentation from 4-7:30 p.m. at Odd Fellows Park, 6500 79th Ave. NE, Olympia. Donation of $10 suggested. RSVP by Sept. 10 at 360-489-3400 or staff@nisquallylandtrust.org.
Sept. 24
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. Donate blood and get a pint of ice cream. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Oct. 1
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road, Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
Comments