New mural adorns intersection near library in downtown Olympia

Volunteers from the Downtown Neighborhood Association finished painting a mural Saturday at the intersection of Ninth Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast near the Olympia Timberland Library.
The winning design — “T-Rex” by 6-year-old Emmett O’Connor — was chosen in an online contest out of 96 submissions. Local artist Sylvie Sovina reinterpreted Emmett’s dinosaur drawing for the final version.
About 30 people showed up throughout the day to help paint the mural, which was funded through a 2015 grant worth $2,920 from the city. Part of that money has gone toward an informational kiosk for the neighborhood at the Fertile Ground Guesthouse.
Tim Kenney, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said this mural marks the fourth time the intersection has been painted, with the last being in 2009. With the new mural, the goal was to simply brighten up the neighborhood.
“We were really excited to get kids involved,” Kenney said of the project. “The intersection when it’s painted is just a nice stopping point.”
