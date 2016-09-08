Thurston County restaurants to host fundraiser for injured sheriff

Two Thurston County restaurants will host fundraisers on Saturday, Sept. 17 to support Sheriff John Snaza’s recovery.
Pancakes for the Sheriff will be held at the Seventeen51 Restaurant & Bistro at Panorama in Lacey, and at Mr. Doug’s Restaurant in Yelm. Both events will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 10 a.m.
Guests are encouraged to make donations to assist Snaza and his family with travel and medical expenses following an Aug. 23 motorcycle crash in Montana.
Seventeen51 Restaurant & Bistro is located at 1751 Circle Lane in Lacey. Mr. Doug’s Restaurant is located at 210 NE 103rd Ave. in Yelm.
