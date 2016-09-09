Lacey City Council makes it official: Voters will decide fate of funding road repairs

After months of discussion, Lacey City Council finally and unanimously approved a plan to let Lacey voters decide the fate of funding road repairs in the city.
Voters will have to decide on Feb. 14, 2017, whether to increase the local sales tax to 8.9 percent from 8.7 percent to fund a Transportation Benefit District. If approved, the increase in sales taxes, which is limited to 10 years, is expected to generate between $1.6 million and $1.8 million annually for road repairs.
“I’m very pleased that we’re actually going to bring this to voters,” Councilman Lenny Greenstein said Thursday night. “This is the fiscally responsible thing for us to do. There’s no doubt that preserving roads is far less expensive than repairing them after they fail. This is the right thing for the city.”
On the pavement condition index, Lacey streets overall rate an 83. A PCI of 100 is a brand new road, while a PCI of 40 is a failed street, Public Works Director Scott Egger said. Despite Lacey’s relatively high ranking, it’s in the best interests of taxpayers to maintain the city’s roads, he said.
“With streets, you can pay now or you can pay later,” Egger told the council, reminding them that deferred maintenance can add up quickly, even tripling in cost.
Holding a special election, though, could mean the city pays as much as $150,000 for it. Those costs will fall if another jurisdiction takes part in the special election. They fall even further for the city during a primary or general election because total election costs are shared among even more jurisdictions.
But Mayor Andy Ryder said after the meeting Thursday they feared the sales tax vote would get lost among all the issues voters have to consider during a primary or general election. With a special election, they can focus on the well-informed voter, he said.
But will the business community support a sales tax increase? Ryder believes they will because a good street is a selling point for them and the city. He’s confident the sales tax increase will be approved by voters.
Councilman Virgil Clarkson, however, asked the following: What if voters don’t approve it?
He didn’t get a very clear answer to that question.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
