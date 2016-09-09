Harbor Days tugboat race winners are....

With the 43rd annual Harbor Days tugboat races wrapped up for another year, here is the list of winners.
Twenty tugboats made their way into Percival Landing for the festival. Of those 20 boats, 13 competed in the race.
The course length was 1.8 miles in Budd Inlet. The start line boat was My Girl, manned by race official, Le Perry, and the finish line boat was Spirit of Olympia, manned by race official Chuck Fowler.
Here are the tug race class winners:
Small Tug
Cedar King won 1st place with a time of 11:12.
Atka too 2nd with a time of 13:11.
Teal came in 3rd with a time of 13:23.
Thea Belle placed 4th with a time of 14:36.
Harbor Tug
Parthia won 1st place with a time of 9:46 .
Ranger was 2nd with a time of 10:50.
Joe came in 3rd with a time of 11:15.
Patron placed 4th with a time of 12:02.
Large Tug
Galene wond 1st place with a time of 8:22.
Danielle was 2nd with a time of 9:37.
R.W. Confer placed 3rd with a time of 9:53.
Congratulations to all of the winners of the Olympia Harbor Days 2016 Tugboat Races.
