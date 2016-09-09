DuPont cancels Seahawks rally over national anthem controversy

The DuPont mayor has cancelled the city’s Seahawks rally over the national anthem controversy and fear of what the team might do during Sunday’s game.
Mike Courts posted an explanation to the city’s Facebook page Friday:
Residents and Businesses of DuPont,
Community’s foundation on many levels is unity. DuPont is a strong, united community and part of a number of larger communities including the United States of America. Right now, we are struggling as a community to balance social justice with criminal justice while trying to find lasting solutions to those issues without vitriol or violence. While unpleasant, the discord we endure today means our community has passion. Resolution without passion rarely leads to long lasting healing. Currently, some members of our community, our athletes, and specifically NFL players including at least one member of our beloved Seahawks, are passionately trying to raise awareness to the state of social justice. Freedom of speech is a tenet of our community, and not honoring our flag is our right. But free speech is not without cost: words and actions mean things and are often times interpreted in a way not intended. While I respect the right of NFL players to express themselves, they must also respect the fact that their actions are hurtful to the community. As I said before, we need to find answers without violence or vitriol. So, until we as a community can find ways to talk and work together, the City of DuPont will not take sides by offering official support of the Seahawks, NFL, or individual players.
With this in mind, as your Mayor, in consultation with the City Staff, I have decided to indefinitely postpone the Third Annual Seahawks Rally scheduled for Saturday, 10 September. I believe the controversy surrounding the potential protest at the Seahawk game makes it inappropriate to commit City resources to an activity that may be misunderstood or prove offensive to a large number of our residents. This does not mean that I or the City do not support the causes being championed, we simply do not support the protest actions being contemplated.
The other activities scheduled for Saturday remain as planned. We will have a grand opening of the Dog Park in Powder Works Park with vendors a BBQ and follow-up with a public presentation and discussion about the ongoing effort to secure Advanced Life Support capabilities for DuPont.
Mike Courts
Mayor, DuPont
The rally would have been the city’s third annual Seahawks rally.
Despite the cancellation of the rally, the city said it will still move forward with the grand opening for the off-leash area at Powderworks Park.
