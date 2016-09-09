New path links Olympia neighborhood to Woodland Trail

The Indian Creek Neighborhood Association in southeast Olympia will celebrate the opening of a pedestrian and bike pathway with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 10).
Launched in 2013, the Neighborhood Pathways Program creates paths that connect streets, parks and trails. Projects are chosen by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, which reviews applications from neighborhoods.
The new pathway is located at the end of Fairview Street Southeast and connects to the Olympia Woodland Trail. It was built on a city right-of-way along a steep wooded ravine.
“It’s a great recreational walking route or a great way to walk downtown,” city senior planner Sophie Stimson said.
Bill Nevue, president of the Indian Creek Neighborhood Association, said the pathway is especially welcome because of the area’s proximity to the Woodland Trail. He also praised the safety aspect of the new pathway, which will serve about 300 homes in a neighborhood that lacks sidewalks.
“Giving people access to the trail is super important,” Nevue said. “I use it almost every day riding my bike.”
The city sets aside $125,000 every year for the program. Other pathways include one at Woodard Avenue, which connects Rogers Street with West Bay Drive in the Northwest Olympia Neighborhood; a pathway commissioned by the Wildwood and Governor Stevens neighborhood associations that connects Moore Street with Farrell Avenue; and a Decatur Street pathway that connects with Caton Way in the Southwest Olympia Neighborhood.
The next project is the Ensign Pathway, which will connect the dead end of Ensign Road Northeast to the Chehalis-Western Trail. Construction of the Ensign Pathway will begin next spring, according to the city.
