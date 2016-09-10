Thurston County firefighters keep vigil on Sept. 11; few others do

It started out as an ordinary day. Tumwater Mayor Pete Kmet and his wife, Nancy, were getting ready to send their kids off to school, when she heard something on the radio about a plane crash in New York.
A few moments later, they watched as a television broadcaster announced that the World Trade Center’s South Tower had collapsed.
“Me, being the engineer, immediately I started to analyze that situation and said, ‘There’s no way that building came down,’” Kmet said during Tumwater Fire Department’s annual Sept. 11 tribute on Friday. “Sure enough, when the smoke cleared, it had completely disappeared. And at that moment, you knew something had changed. Something had happened.”
About 50 people attended the somber event, which included remarks by Kmet and Tumwater Fire Chief Scott LaVielle, a moment of silence, the lowering of a flag to half-staff and lunch. The meal was donated by LaVielle’s son Brandon and his coworkers at Lavish Roots Catering.
“For all Americans, for all time, the phrase ‘9/11’ will evoke a significant meaning, a memory of a moment in history when the world as we knew it changed forever,” the fire chief said.
“Today as we remember those lost, I ask you to join me in the faith that good will not only endure, it will prevail.”
It was one of just a handful of small services and Sept. 11-related events planned in Thurston County; most were organized by fire and other emergency service workers.
Lacey Fire District 3 has planned a 9/11 remembrance at 6:55 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) at Station 31. They will live stream the event on Facebook and Periscope.
West Thurston Regional Fire Authority also will hold a public 9/11 memorial ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 11) at the Grand Mound station, according to its Facebook page. People also are invited to drive by and view small flags — one for each firefighter who perished during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — that are on display at the Grand Mound station through Monday.
But this year, there weren’t any 9/11 commemorative services scheduled on the Capitol Campus, or events widely publicized for Lacey, Olympia or Tumwater. An annual community gathering, known as Interfaith 9/11, organized by Interfaith Works, was canceled.
The Olympia-based nonprofit’s website noted that the cancellation would “allow the time and energy of our interfaith volunteers to be invested in new programs with a tighter focus on poverty and justice, environmental healing, and service to those in need.”
“It was a reluctant decision, but we had to make certain practical decisions,” the organization’s executive director, Danny Kadden, told The Olympian. “…The logistics of it just didn’t make it feasible.”
Interfaith Works’ first 9/11 event drew a large crowd and was held in the Legislative Building’s Rotunda.
“There was a real community outpouring,” Kadden said.
In 2010, the event changed course to address the heightened atmosphere of “Islamophobia,” he said.
“It was framed around, ‘Where do we go tomorrow? How do we make our community better and move beyond hate and the threat of hate?” Kadden said.
Over the past few years, the service became more contemplative, and drew less participation. Last year’s service was at The Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd in Olympia and held the same night as the Olympia High and Capital High Spaghetti Bowl, when the crosstown rivals play football, “which took a little wind from us,” Kadden said. Fewer than 50 people attended.
Interfaith Works hasn’t abandoned the idea of hosting future 9/11 events, but at this point, the community gathering is “on hiatus,” Kadden said.
But that doesn’t mean South Sound residents will forget about Sept. 11.
“It may be the subject of sermons by individual pastors,” Kadden said.
Retired Tumwater Fire Chief John Carpenter attended Friday’s service at his former workplace.
On Sunday, he said he plans to watch some football, enjoy sunny weather at his lake home, and hopefully spend some time with his grandson.
But Carpenter said he’ll also take some time, possibly even a walk in the woods, to remember what happened 15 years ago, and reflect on the thousands of lives that were lost in the Twin Towers, at the Pentagon and on airplanes that were used as weapons, including one that crashed in a Pennsylvania field.
Sept. 11 was the the deadliest day for his vocation: 343 firefighters lost their lives as they responded to the terrorist attacks.
“That’s more firefighters than work in Thurston County, I believe,” Carpenter said. “ …It’s hard to fathom that.”
