Great Yards Get Together offers fresh approaches to gardening

Where in Olympia can you find compost made from ground-up Budd Inlet mussels?
At the Great Yards Get Together, of course.
The Pacific Shellfish Institute gave away the surprisingly-not-stinky compost by the tubful at the Saturday event, hosted at Heritage Park on Capitol Lake.
The event was devoted to providing gardeners with yard solutions that aren’t harmful to humans, animals or the water supply, said organizer Susan McCleary, who works as a senior program specialist for the City of Olympia. The event was hosted jointly by Stream Team, Thurston County, and the cities of Lacey, Olympia and Tumwater.
She said her best advice is for people to practice integrated pest management — which means using solutions other than pesticides and fertilizers to improve a plant’s health. These options include proper pruning techniques, placing plants in the right place, and using good-quality soil.
The mussel compost is an example of a healthy solution.
Mary Middleton explained that the Department of Ecology-funded project is a version of nutrient bioextraction. The live mussels removed excess nutrients from Budd Inlet, and turning them into compost allows them to be used in other parts of the watershed.
The process of creating the compost was relatively simple, she explained. The organization hung seatbelts in Budd Inlet, and the mussels attached themselves to the fabric.
Five months later, the mussels were harvested and put through a wood chipper. Mixed with wood chips, the concoction makes a great compost.
Aimee Christy tested the compost herself, and said the plants grown in it did as well as those grown in a commercial, store-bought compost — but without the harmful chemicals.
After the compost was left outside and tended to by worms, it worked even better.
“No other compost compared,” Christy said.
Dave Humphries and Alicia Elliott, of the West Central Park Project, also provided examples of healthy yard solutions.
Elliott said the park, located at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Division Street, features several sample gardens — including an example of hugelkultur. Humphries explained that hugelkultur, in German, means “mound culture.”
He said gardeners start by building a trench, which they then fill with rotting wood. Maple, alder and fruit woods work well — but gardeners should stay away from cedar.
On top, they place straw, compost, soil and other organic materials. Plants are grown on top of the layers.
“It creates a spongy effect,” Humphries said. “It adds nutrients to the soil for up to 20 years.”
McCleary said that gardeners who missed the Great Yards Get Together can learn more about yard solutions through the Master Gardeners Foundation of Thurston County.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
