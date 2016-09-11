Family, friends and city of Olympia officials gather to remember Jerry Parker, planning commissioner

About 200 people — family, friends and city of Olympia officials, including Mayor Cheryl Selby — gathered at the Lacey Community Center on Sunday to remember Jerome Frederick Parker, better known as Jerry.
Parker, an Olympia planning commissioner, died Aug. 18 while on a bicycling trip in Montana. His stepdaughter, Alyssa Firmin, who also spoke Sunday, said his heart stopped during the middle of a ride in Badger Pass.
He was 74.
The celebration of life began with music — Kathleen Culligan on cello — followed by one of Jerry’s brothers, Jim, who showed photos of Jerry’s life and provided narration for the audience.
Jerry liked to travel, enjoyed the outdoors, went kayaking, took to carpentry and worked around the house, including the construction of a stone wall, pathway and steps.
His brother referred to it as the “wall of Olympia.”
Alyssa, who followed Jim, remembered Jerry as someone with a good sense of humor and her mother’s love for him.
When she first met him, her mother, Mary Ann Firmin and Jerry, had decided to wear fake nose rings. As soon as she saw her mother, she thought, “maybe he isn’t so good for Mom.”
Then Mary and Jerry burst into laughter, struggling to remove the fake nose rings, she said.
Alyssa said Jerry lived a life aligned with his beliefs.
He looked for sustainable ways to live, sought work that matched his environmental values, designed homes and built furniture, read voraciously and engaged in dialogue about the things he cared about.
“His filled his life with the things that mattered to him and he put time into building a world that he thought would be better to inhabit,” she said.
Parker was a native of Portland, but spent most of his adult life in Olympia. He was a retired environmental planner who had worked for the state Department of Ecology. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Pomona College in California and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Wisconsin.
He also was shaped by the two years he spent in Colombia with the Peace Corps in the 1960s.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
