Controlled burn planned today near Littlerock

A prescribed burn is planned Monday at 11:30 a.m. near Littlerock at the Glacial Heritage Preserve.
The burn will cover 47 acres in two units at 15000 Mima Road SW, and will last approximately four hours.
Prescribed burns control scotch broom and other invasive plants to restore prairie habitat for rare species, according to the Center for Natural Lands Management.
Firefighters will be on hand and will also use the burn for training for wildfire response.
To report nuisance smoke call 360-584-6418.
