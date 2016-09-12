9 new four-legged State Patrol troopers graduate with tails wagging

Nine new four-legged troopers with a nose for explosives were welcomed to the Washington State Patrol.
According to the Washington State Patrol’s blog, Moss, Ralph, Maxo, Buster, Evie, Frankie, Mitchell, Vilma and Rex, graduated from the 20th Explosive Detection Canine Handler Course on Sept. 2.
Chief John Batiste presented them with their official Washington State Patrol K9 badge.
Also honored were Master Trainer Steve Gardner and Trooper Matt Chatterton (Evie’s handler), who were presented with 20-year Service Pins, and Kate Park was given a certificate of appreciation for her dedication to the Homeland Security Division.
Comments