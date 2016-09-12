Juvenile Court garden sows seeds of change for Thurston County youth

At first, 17-year-old Miles Cruz was skeptical about Thurston County Juvenile Court’s garden program.
It sounded like a lot of work — hot, dirty work under the summer sun.
But within a matter of days, he was actually wanting to get up in the morning and get out to the garden.
“We were all skeptical, but that changed really quickly,” Cruz said. “This program has been a great experience for everyone involved.”
For Cruz, one of the biggest benefits of the garden is the self-esteem boost the garden program provided. He said he came to the program after battling drug addiction and then having run-ins with law enforcement.
“When you have those kinds of problems, your self esteem gets pretty low,” Cruz said. “But having adults out there talking to me, believing in me, that really helped.”
Shane Pier, a detention officer and garden lead, said that effect was intentional. He spoke at a Sept. 7 harvest festival celebrating the gardeners’ hard work, and the more than 200 pounds of fresh food the program has donated to the Thurston County Food Bank.
Pier explained that the garden project isn’t just about learning how to make plants grow. There are other skills involved: teamwork, social skills and perseverance.
Every time someone new entered the garden, the teens were required to go up to the newcomer and shake their hand. Pier also appointed a teen foreman, whom the other gardeners were encouraged to go to for help and advice.
Teens arrive in the garden program by a variety of avenues, Pier said. Some are sentenced by the court to work crew or community service. Others are given the choice of serving time in the garden or in the juvenile detention facility.
But more than one teen opted to keep working in the garden after completing their sentence, he said.
After completing the program, Cruz said he’s focusing on school and hopes to go to college. He hasn’t decided where he’ll apply yet, but thinks that both the University of Washington and Washington State University are good options.
Mark Fenton, the juvenile court administrator, said the purpose of the garden is to inspire that kind of change. He said the name of the garden, Seeds of Change: The Give-Back Garden, was suggested by a member of the court staff, and everyone agreed it’s the perfect name for the project.
It also represents a change in thinking when it comes to juvenile court programs, said Juvenile Court Judge Christine Schaller.
“This garden is an amazing example of what can be done when you look for something different, and you don’t just do the same thing,” Schaller said.
Pier said the project was a staff-wide effort. For it to work, employees not involved in the garden had to pick up the slack in the detention facility. Some staff members even brought in supplies or donated their time.
The garden also was made possible through the support of Thurston County’s business community, Pier said. Businesses ranging from large chains to small, family-owned stores donated plants, equipment, soil, money and other supplies needed to make the garden a success.
“I didn’t go to one business that said no,” Pier said. “Not one.”
And the garden isn’t done yet. Pier said he, the other garden leads and the teens are already plotting several phases.
Phase one included raised beds that yielded fruits and vegetables, and a koi pond inspired by one at the Fort Lewis farm.
In the future, they hope the garden will include a greenhouse and a water tower, so that the teens can grow their own starts using repurposed water from the pond, Pier said.
“It’s been a real joy to spend time out here with these kids,” Pier said. “And I think we’re all looking forward to doing more.”
Amelia Dickson
