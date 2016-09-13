Local

September 13, 2016 10:16 AM

Thurston County Sheriff Snaza transferred to Seattle rehabilitation center

By Jerre Redecker

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza, who was badly injured in a motorcycle crash in Montana, has been transferred to Harborview Rehabilitation Center in Seattle.

Snaza was transported by Lacey Fire District 3 Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

He will undergo a comprehensive evaluation to assess the best recovery options, according to a news release.

Snaza suffered life-threatening injuries Aug. 23 in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Montana. He had been traveling with a group of friends on Highway 200 at milepost 23 near Noxon when he lost control of his bike while driving around a curve, said Trooper Steve Gaston of the Montana Highway Patrol. Snaza might have been trying to pass when he went off of an embankment. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The family is requesting no visitors at this time.

