Olympia police investigating home invasion robbery

Three people were arrested in northeast Olympia early Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree robbery, according to Olympia police.
About 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Garrison Street NE after a report of a robbery. The suspect’s vehicle was later stopped in the area and two men and one woman were taken into custody, Lt. Paul Lower said.
Those arrested range in age from 21 to 31, he said.
Police later learned the following:
There was no sign of forced entry into the residence, which suggests the suspects and the victim knew each other, Lower said. One of the men held the victim at gunpoint with a handgun, while the woman acted as a lookout. The victim, also in his 20s, was not injured, he said.
A computer, eight grams of heroin and tools were taken from the residence, Lower said.
Lower said there’s no indication that Tuesday’s incident is related to the home invasion robbery that took place on Sunday. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that incident.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments