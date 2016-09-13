Evergreen student plunges to her death at New Jersey Superfund site

A 20-year-old New Jersey woman who attended The Evergreen State College fell off a catwalk and plunged about 200 feet to her death at a Superfund site, authorities said.
Police identified the woman as Rachel Curry of Bloomsbury, N.J.
The fall occurred at the Curtis Specialty Paper Superfund site that straddles Milford and Alexandria Township in New Jersey late Friday. She was with several of her friends when she fell off the catwalk after climbing a ladder on a smokestack, police said. She died at the scene.
Curry graduated in 2013 from Delaware Valley Regional High School and was a student at Evergreen, according to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages.
The old mill located near the Delaware River was in use from 1907 to 2003; it became a Superfund site in 2009. The soil has been cleaned up, and a cleanup plan for the groundwater has been selected.
The EPA said security surveillance, lighting and fencing are at the site to discourage trespassers.
Comments