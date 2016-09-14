Backups expected Saturday night because of I-5 roadwork near Lacey

Drivers on northbound Interstate 5 in Lacey can anticipate backups and slowdowns late Saturday and early Sunday while state Department of Transportation maintenance crews repair a concrete pane near Martin Way, according to WSDOT.
From 8 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday, drivers will encounter single- and double-lane closures on northbound I-5. Single-lane closures begin at 8 p.m. Double-lane closures begin at 10 p.m.
Northbound traffic delays are expected to build after 8 p.m. Saturday, with backups potentially reaching as long as five miles by 10 p.m. Traffic volumes are expected to build again Sunday morning, but dissipate quickly after the lanes reopen at 10 a.m.
While the new concrete is curing, motorists may not see active construction at the site.
