Lori Flemm ‘gave everything she had every time to everyone’

Lorraine Marie “Lori” Flemm, who led the city of Lacey’s parks and recreation department for seven years, died Sept. 8 at home under hospice care, her husband of 38 years, John, said Wednesday. She was 60.
Flemm died of complications related to brain cancer, he said. A celebration of her life is set for 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 17) at the Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE.
Flemm was remembered Wednesday as someone who was well respected among her colleagues and who had an undeniable enthusiasm and passion for parks.
John Flemm, who said he met Lori when they were both juniors at Ohio State University, expects a big turnout for her celebration of life. In addition to working for the city of Lacey, she had worked for the state, the city of Tacoma’s parks department, and the city of Kent as the superintendent of parks.
Lori was born Nov. 13, 1955, in Jackson, Michigan.
Before she died, John said she got to travel to Mexico, go fishing — she loved to fish, he said — and dance in the Procession of the Species with Samba OlyWa. She worked for the city until early May.
“She was a transformative public servant for the city of Lacey,” Mayor Andy Ryder said Wednesday, adding that she had a strong love for the city’s history and the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center.
He said she increased the number of city parks and assumed responsibility for the Regional Athletic Complex. “Her fingerprints are all over the city.”
“I think Lori had a very positive impact on everyone,” City Manager Scott Spence said. “She will be greatly missed, not only by the city of Lacey family, but anyone who had an opportunity to work with her.”
Councilman Michael Steadman shared his thoughts about Lori on her online obituary.
“Lori was personally vested in every person who came to our parks system or anyone who loves or was interested in Lacey,” he said. “She gave everything she had every time to everyone.”
Lori is survived by her husband, John B. Flemm of Olympia; her sons Michael Flemm and Nicolas Flemm, both of Olympia; two grandchildren; her father, Joseph Albert of Canton, Ohio; and her brother, Matt Albert of Oxford, North Carolina.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments