State investigating Olympia orthodontist whose office abruptly closed

A division of the state Department of Health that regulates dental practices has authorized an investigation into an Olympia orthodontist over concerns about “patient abandonment.”
The orthodontist is Dr. Thomas Tilson, who operated a practice in the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue East until it abruptly closed in late August. The Olympian could not reach Tilson on Thursday.
A post on his office’s Facebook page says the following:
“Due to unfortunate circumstances, we regret to inform you that the office is closed, and we do not have any information as to when or if the office will reopen, or what that means for patient care.”
Olympia Police arrested Tilson on suspicion of simple assault on Aug. 22.
Jennifer Santiago, whose contact information is now attached to the front gate of Tilson’s office, is the program manager for the Dental Quality Assurance Commission. She has received “lots of calls” from patients concerned about the office’s sudden closure.
One of the biggest concerns: patients who pre-paid for orthodontia. They are now wondering about next steps and whether they will get their money back. The note left on the front gate of Tilson’s office refers patients to other orthodontists in the area.
Santiago says there’s a chance patients might receive refunds, but it’s not a near-term process. The state’s investigation will take 170 days, followed by a legal process that could take a year or more to complete.
Among those concerned about the dentist are Arle and Elisa Seaton of Tumwater, who contacted The Olympian Wednesday after they discovered Tilson’s office was closed. Their daughter, who has worn braces for six years, was set to meet with Tilson Wednesday; her braces were scheduled to be removed in October. They last visited his office on Aug. 16, when everything seemed fine. They described him as charismatic and someone who always seemed happy.
But the Olympia police report about Tilson’s arrest paints a different picture.
About 11 a.m. Aug. 22, police were dispatched to his office after his receptionist alleged he assaulted her. The woman, 34, said Tilson showed up looking disheveled that morning. She reminded him that he had failed to show up to see a patient on Friday and he should apologize to the patient.
She reported he leaned his head against hers and said, “You don’t tell me that!” She told police he put a finger under her chin and pressed it upward, leaving a red, half-moon indentation. He said, “You will respect me, goddammit!” then stomped into his office, she told police. A co-worker witnessed the incident and said she felt scared. The receptionist decided to call police.
When police arrived, Tilson, 61, acknowledged that he had yelled at his employee but never touched her. Police said there was a witness to the incident and a visible mark on the woman’s chin. Tilson did not reply and later was handcuffed.
Police referred the receptionist to the department’s victims assistance coordinator and the chaplain after she said she had no one to talk to and was feeling, “small, alone and violated.”
Simple assault is a gross misdemeanor, Lt. Paul Lower said. Tilson is set to appear in Olympia Municipal Court Sept. 27.
