Immunization clinic set for Saturday at Group Health

The Thurston County Public Health & Social Services Department, along with the county's Medical Reserve Corps and Group Health Cooperative, is sponsoring a no-cost "back-to-school" immunization clinic from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Group Health Cooperative’s Olympia Medical Center, 700 Lilly Road NE. Children who are entering pre-school (age 3) through age 18 can get immunizations that are required for school, plus other recommended vaccines, including flu vaccines, and immunizations for chickenpox, measles, whooping cough, and others.
The no-cost clinic is open to all school-age children, and you do not have to be a Group Health member to participate. The clinic operates on a first come, first served basis, and pre-registration is not required. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children, and you should bring each child's immunization records if available. Immunization waivers or exemptions will not be issued.
For more information about the clinic, including a full list of available immunizations, visit www.co.thurston.wa.us/health and select the "Back to School Immunization Clinic" link.
Information about vaccines required for school entry can be obtained from your school or from the Washington State Department of Health (www.doh.wa.gov). More information on vaccines and how to protect your family from preventable diseases can be found at www.cdc.gov/vaccines.
