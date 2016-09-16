Yelm High School closed Friday due to lack of water

Yelm High School was closed Friday morning due to a water issue related to construction on the campus, according to a post on Yelm Community Schools' website.
Water is expected to be restored later today, however food and sanitation services won't be available and that's why the school had to be closed, officials say.
Students who drive or walk were released at 8:15 a.m. Buses are scheduled to depart around 9 a.m.
The closure only affects the high school and other schools in the district are operating on normal schedules.
Officials are preparing a waiver request for the state, and if approved students won’t have to make up the day later in the year, said Teri Pablo, a spokeswoman for the 5,700-student district.
