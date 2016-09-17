What’s Happening for Sept. 17

Saturday
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. Donate blood and get a pint of ice cream. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bayview Thriftway, 516 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Help for sheriff’s family: A fundraiser for the family of injured Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza will be at Seventeen51 Restaurant & Bistro at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane, Lacey; and at Mr. Doug’s Restaurant, 210 NE 103rd Ave., Yelm, 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Breakfast is free, but a donation is appreciated.
Dick’s Annual Beer for a Cure: The sixth annual event, which benefits Lewis County Relay Relay for Life, is 4-9 p.m. at Dick’s Brewing Co., Centralia. Home brewers can enter their own concoctions Saturday at dicksbeer.com. The event includes silent auction and raffle. The Eclectics will perform.
Emergency Preparedness Expo: Speakers and vendors will present information about food storage, supplies and pet safety during an emergency, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rochester Middle School, 9937 U.S. Highway 12. Information: 360-867-2825 or co.thurston.wa.us/em/expo.
Sunday
Nisqually Land Trust annual meeting and salmon bake: Dinner and presentation 4-7:30 p.m. at Odd Fellows Park, 6500 79th Ave. NE, Olympia. Donation of $10 suggested.
Tuesday
Meet the candidates: A forum between county commissioner candidates Gary Edwards and Karen Hulse will be at 7 p.m. at the McLane Grange No. 383 at 932 Delphi Road, Olympia. Information: 360-808-3307.
Sept. 24
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. Donate blood and get a pint of ice cream. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia.
Vintage Sewing Machines: Molly Casey will talk about the history of mechanical sewing machines and the ethics of durable manufacturing versus mass production of disposable items. 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or see trl.org.
Olympia’s own TUSH Burlesque presents Falling for TUSH: Olympia’s neoburlesque troupe and guest Luminous Pariah. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, in Olympia. General admission is $20; OFS member price is $18, and can be purchased at olympiafilmsociety.org. A $3 service charge is applied to online ticket sales. Information: tushburlesque.com or 360-754-6670.
Free parks: No Discover Pass required in recognition of National Public Lands Day. Free days apply only to day-use access by vehicle, not overnight stays or rented facilities.
Friends of the Poor Walk/Run: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul sponsors the ninth annual event to benefit those in need of emergency financial rental assistance, utility assistance and other necessities. Onsite registration will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1208 11th Ave., Olympia. The walk will start at 10:30 a.m. signaled by an alpine horn. We will proceed from St. Michael Church to the Olympia Farmers Market and return for a total of 3 miles. Information, registration and pledging: website www.svdpusa.net/walk/1516
Oct. 1
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road, Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
