Tenino man injured after running onto Interstate 5 near Maytown

A 50-year-old Tenino man was injured Friday night after he ran on to Interstate 5 and was struck by a Jeep near Maytown, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The 47-year-old Chehalis man who was driving the vehicle was uninjured, as was his passenger, a 50-year-old Longview man.
About 5:45 p.m., several people called 911 and reported a man standing in traffic on southbound I-5 near Maytown, according to a State Patrol report. Troopers responded and tried to take the man to safety.
The man ran from troopers into the northbound lanes of I-5 and was struck by a black Jeep Wrangler.
Northbound I-5 was closed at milepost 95 for three hours.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments