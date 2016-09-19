What’s Happening for Sept. 19

Sept. 20
Meet the candidates: A forum between county commissioner candidates Gary Edwards and Karen Hulse will be at 7 p.m. at the McLane Grange #383 at 932 Delphi Road, Olympia. Information: 360-808-3307.
Sept. 24
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. Donate blood and get a pint of ice cream. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Vintage Sewing Machines: Molly Casey will talk about the history of mechanical sewing machines and the ethics of durable manufacturing versus mass production of disposable things. 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or see trl.org.
Olympia’s own TUSH Burlesque presents Falling for TUSH: Olympia’s neoburlesque troupe and guest Luminous Pariah. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, in Olympia. General admission is $20; OFS member price is $18, and can be purchased at olympiafilmsociety.org. There is a $3 service charge for online ticket sales. Information: tushburlesque.com or 360-754-6670.
Free parks: No Discover Pass required in recognition of National Public Lands Day. Free days apply only to day-use access by vehicle, not overnight stays or rented facilities.
Friends of the Poor Walk/Run: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul sponsors the 9th annual event to benefit those in need of emergency financial rental assistance, utility assistance and other basic necessities. Onsite registration will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1055 Boundary St., Olympia. The walk will start at 10:30 a.m., signaled by an alpine horn. We will proceed from St. Michael Church to the Olympia Farmers Market and return for a total of 3 miles. Information, registration and pledging: svdpusa.net/walk/1516.
Sept. 26
Puget Sounders chorus: See the Puget Sounders a cappella men’s chorus at their new venue at 7 p.m., The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St., SE in Olympia. The chorus and quartets will sing; wives and significant others are welcome to come and listen. The event marks the 55th anniversary of the Puget Sounders.
Oct. 1
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road, Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
Comments