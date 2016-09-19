In case you missed it...

A Thurston County home invasion was among last week’s most read stories.
1. State investigating Olympia orthodontist whose office abruptly closed: A division of the state Department of Health that regulates dental practices has authorized an investigation into an Olympia orthodontist over concerns about “patient abandonment.”
2. Thurston County home invasion leaves one shot and one stabbed: Deputies reported that two men who were in the home were transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, one with a gunshot wound and the other with stab wounds, after two men and one woman allegedly entered the home by force with a gun and knives.
3. Restaurant inspections for Sept. 14: “Per the person in charge, the chicken had been left out for approximately 30 minutes.”
4. Northbound I-5 closed about 5:45 p.m. near Maytown Road after man struck: A man was reportedly struck and seriously injured after jumping over a barrier into traffic, police said.
