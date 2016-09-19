Body of Austin Kelley, missing in Idaho river since Sept. 4, found

The body of Austin Kelley, the Olympia man who went missing in an Idaho river on Sept. 4, was found by friends and family last Thursday, the Idaho County Sheriff said Monday. Kelley was 26.
Sheriff Doug Giddings said Kelley’s body finally rose to the surface of the Salmon River, near Riggins, Idaho, about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, while friends and family continued to search for him from the banks of the river.
Kelley’s body surfaced about 50 feet from where he first went missing.
“The family has closure, but the circumstances are very sad,” Giddings said.
Kelley, an Olympia High School and Saint Martin’s University graduate, had gone to Idaho as part of a guy’s getaway weekend. He and his friends decided to swim across the river, but Kelley did not make it.
Austin’s mother, Cortney, in an email to The Olympian, said a celebration of Austin’s life is set for 1 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25) at Marcus Pavilion, Saint Martin’s University.
