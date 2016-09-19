Gunshots reported in downtown Olympia early Saturday, but no evidence found

A number of people in downtown Olympia reported hearing multiple gunshots about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, but no evidence of a shooting was found, according to Olympia police.
Police were dispatched to a parking lot between Franklin Street and Adams Street where witnesses reported hearing as many as seven gunshots, Lt. Paul Lower said.
But no bullet casings, no suspects, and — after checking with local hospitals — no victims were found, Lower said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.
