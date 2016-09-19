Newlyweds buckle up for ‘I dooos’ on roller coaster at Washington State Fair

Relationships are a journey. Some couples take that more literally than others.
About two years ago, Kevin Slaughter proposed to Taylor Weaver on a Ferris wheel. On Monday, the 27-year-olds got married on a roller coaster.
“Hopefully it will be more ups than downs,” said Weaver with a grin.
The Shelton couple tied the knot atop the classic wood coaster at the Washington State Fair after winning the 28th annual contest held by STAR 101.5 FM. The wedding was broadcast live at 7:30 a.m. on the Kent and Alan Morning Show so commuters could listen to the festivities.
Amid the clatter and clanking of metal gearing, radio host Kent Philips, an ordained minister, officiated the sky-high nuptials in seconds from a coaster car behind the couple.
They said their “I dos” as they approached the highest point on the ride, then sealed the affair with their first married kiss on the way down as friends and family screamed.
“It seemed like a exciting way to start our marriage,” said Slaughter. “It was bumpy and fast.”
There was no time to exchange vows. “Quick and easy,” said Slaughter.
Weaver works as a safety inspector for the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries. Slaughter is a packaging specialist. They met at Wal-Mart, where he used to frequent her checkout line and then they dated for seven years. Among those in attendance at Monday’s ceremony was their four-month-old daughter, Willow.
“This was by far the wettest one we’ve ever done,” said Phillips, who originated the contest. “Bad hair day but whatever. The couple loved it.”
Next stop is a Las Vegas honeymoon, perhaps another coaster, and then that bumpy ride called life.
Buckle up, newlyweds.
