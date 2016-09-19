Four people stranded near High Steel Bridge rescued by Navy

A five-member team from the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island rescued four people who were trapped on sandbar near the High Steel Bridge in the Olympic Mountains.
The search and rescue team was called Thursday night to help the Mason County Sheriff’s Department save four people who were trapped on a sandbar in the Skokomish River.
The helicopter team made it through a steep, narrow canyon and arrived at the site of the stranded people at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Several airmen rappelled down to evaluate the people for injuries. Since no one was hurt, the team began a hoist pickup.
The terrain and high trees made the recovery difficult, but the team had everyone on board in 20 minutes and brought them to safety.
