Expect noise from artillery training scheduled this week at JBLM

Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be training with 155mm Howitzers this week, with the most significant amount of noise expected Tuesday (Sept. 20) and Wednesday.
The training by the 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment is scheduled for from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. through Thursday, the base reported Monday.
“This is required training, which allows military members to practice and improve skills necessary during combat,” the base said in a news release.
Questions or comments about the noise can be made to a JBLM hot line, 253-967-0852.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
