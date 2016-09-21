What’s Happening for Sept. 21

Wednesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Public Lands commissioner candidate Steve McLaughlin will speak, noon-1 p.m. at River’s Edge, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive, Tumwater. $30. RSVP to Dorothy Milhollin, 360-456-2992.
Saturday
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. Donate blood and get a pint of ice cream. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Vintage Sewing Machines: Molly Casey will talk about the history of mechanical sewing machines and the ethics of durable manufacturing versus mass production of disposable things. 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Olympia’s own TUSH Burlesque presents Falling for TUSH: Neoburlesque troupe and guest Luminous Pariah. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $20, OFS members $18. Purchase at olympiafilmsociety.org with a $3 service charge. Information: tushburlesque.com or 360-754-6670.
Free parks: No Discover Pass required in recognition of National Public Lands Day. Free days apply only to day-use access by vehicle, not overnight stays or rented facilities.
Friends of the Poor Walk/Run: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul sponsors the ninth annual event to benefit those in need of emergency financial rental assistance, utility assistance and other basic necessities. On-site registration will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1055 Boundary St., Olympia. The walk will start at 10:30 a.m., signaled by an alpine horn. We will proceed from St. Michael Church to the Olympia Farmers Market and return, for a total of 3 miles. Information, registration and pledging: svdpusa.net/walk/1516.
Author talk and book signing: “Tranquility” is the true tale of an impulsive young man who sets sail on a three-week voyage in an old wooden boat. Meet Billy Sparrow, local author, sailor and adventurer, at 1 p.m. at Brilliant Moon Books, 116 W. Railroad Ave., Suite 104, Shelton. Free. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing. Information: 360-868-2190.
Relay For Life Garage Sale Fundraiser: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Benefits the Phil Harlan Homes 4 Hope Relay Team and the American Cancer Society. Contact: katypayne4@yahoo.com
Sept. 26
Puget Sounders chorus: See the Puget Sounders, a cappella men’s chorus, at their new venue, 7 p.m., The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1601 North St. SE, Olympia. The event marks the 55th anniversary of the Puget Sounders.
Oct. 1
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road, Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
