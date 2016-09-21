Mason County Sheriff swears in new deputies

Mason County Sheriff Casey Salisbury recently swore in two new deputies at a gathering in the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies Melissa Wood and Dylan Helser are current employees of the sheriff’s office.
Wood previously served as the Evidence Officer and she served as a weapons screener at the court house.
Helser has been working as a Corrections Deputy at the Mason County Jail and previously served as a reserve deputy for the sheriff’s office.
Both Deputies are lifelong residents of Mason County.
Sheriff Salisbury stated, “It is great to see local people grow up to serve our community.”
Wood and Helser will be assigned to Field Training Officers until they are confirmed to attend the Basic Law Enforcement Academy at the Criminal Justice Training Center, located in Burien. They will receive 720 hours of instruction over a five- month period.
