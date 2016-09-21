Former Olympia mayor injured after bear scares horse

Former Olympia Mayor Stan Biles is recovering from injuries he suffered after falling off a horse.
The accident occurred during a camping trip this month in northeast Oregon when a bear frightened the horse that Biles was riding. Biles was just released from a hospital after a two-week stay, according to a family friend.
In an email to The Olympian, Biles confirmed his injures include six broken ribs, a broken collarbone and “three cracks in my back.”
“I am in too much pain to talk now,” he wrote. “This is tough.”
Biles was first elected to the Olympia City Council in 1997 and later served as mayor from 2000-2003. His last official duty as mayor was presiding over the opening of the Fourth Avenue bridge in downtown Olympia.
Biles and his wife, Janet, now live in Lane County, Oregon.
Mayor Cheryl Selby took time at the Olympia City Council meeting Tuesday to share a positive message for Biles.
“The whole council sends good thoughts to the former mayor and wishes him a speedy recovery,” Selby said.
