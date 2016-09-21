Frank Bauer, former Olympian advertising director, dies at 61

Frank Bauer, a longtime Olympian employee who rose up through the ranks in advertising to eventually become the newspaper’s ad director, died Saturday. He was 61.
A family member could not be reached Wednesday. Bauer died at home, according to a death notice released by the funeral home. A specific cause of death wasn’t known, although comments on Bauer’s Facebook page suggested that it was cancer.
“I thoroughly enjoyed him as a friend and co-worker,” said Mike Leonard, who worked at The Olympian for 17 years. “We had a good common link. We were both Cougar grads and we enjoyed bird hunting and playing golf.”
Leonard said Wednesday they met at the paper in 1984. He was the classified ad manager, while Bauer was the retail ad manager. Leonard recalled preparing budgets on pencil-written spreadsheets.
“He was a heck of a nice guy,” Leonard said. “He took the pressure off his sales team and I really liked that about him.”
After he graduated from Washington State University in 1976, Frank later worked at The Olympian as an intern, Leonard said.
Before he became ad director here, he worked at several Gannett Co. newspapers in that capacity, including nearly eight years as ad director at The Statesman Journal in Salem, Oregon. He also made stops at the St. Cloud Times in Minnesota, The Hattiesburg American in Mississippi, The Herald Dispatch in West Virginia and The Times in Louisiana, according to his LinkedIn page.
He returned to lead the ad department at The Olympian in 2004. After the McClatchy Co. acquired the paper, Bauer became a vice president of advertising for both the Olympian and News Tribune newspapers. He later worked as an advertising and marketing consultant.
“He was one of my favorites,” said Ken Anderson, president of Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty in Olympia, on Frank’s Facebook page. “Always a class act, fun to be around and loved life to its fullest. He is missed.”
Arrangements are being handled by Funeral Alternatives of Washington, 360-753-1065.
