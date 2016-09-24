Salmon art and giant bugs wow at Nisqually Watershed Festival

When it comes to their feelings about insects, the Mayor brothers couldn’t be more different.
Julian, 6, giggled as he let a 4-inch stick insect crawl across his arm. He said its little feet pricked him as they picked their way across his skin.
Despite its size, the insect was lighter than Julian thought it might be. He described the creature as “spiny, fun and cool.”
“It wasn’t scary at all,” Julian said.
He said he likes insects so much that he would even let a titan beetle, the biggest bug he’s ever heard of, crawl on him.
But older brother Calvin, 9, decided not to let the stick insect crawl on him. He was content instead to watch Julian.
“I don’t like bugs much,” Calvin said.
The brothers, who live in Federal Way, met the giant insect Saturday at the 27th-annual Nisqually Watershed Festival, an event at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge. Their mother, Corinne Mayor, said the family had visited the refuge before, but this was their first time attending the festival.
The Pomeroy family also attended the festival for the first time Saturday. Zack Pomeroy, who is in the Army, said that ever since the family came to the region — they moved from South Korea but are from the East Coast — they’ve been amazed by how much there is to do outdoors.
“Ever since we got here, there’s just been so much to do,” Zack Pomeroy said.
His son, 8-year-old Christian, painted a salmon to create a print. He came into the project with a plan, and first painted the fish in yellow, blue and green stripes. He painted red polka dots over the top.
A volunteer helped him lay a piece of paper over the fish and press down. When the paper was pulled away, it was marked by the painted fish.
Christian said he thought it turned out well.
So far, the Watershed Festival has been one of the family’s favorite Washington activities, Zack Pomeroy said.
