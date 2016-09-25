Thurston County to hold hearing on low-impact development standards

The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on proposed updates to the county’s development code that support low-impact development practices.
There also will be discussion at the hearing about proposed changes to the drainage design and erosion control manual.
The hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 27) in Room 208 of Building One of the county courthouse at 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia.
The proposed changes would affect all new construction in the county and include revisions to standards for parking, landscaping, impervious surfaces, setbacks, open space, and clearing and grading.
The drainage manual provides technical guidance and criteria for stormwater management design and is being updated to the 2012 Western Washington standards, an update required by the state Department of Ecology.
Low-impact development practices include preserving trees and other vegetation present on the site, minimizing water-impervious surfaces such as concrete and asphalt, and using permeable pavement and rain gardens to filter into the groundwater supply and slow soil erosion and pollution runoff.
Comments can be made in person or by emailing osterba@co.thurston.wa.us.
Comments