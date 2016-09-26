In case you missed it...

Last week’s most read story generated more than 50,000 page views.
1. Detectives bust 21 sex predator suspects in Thurston County sting operation: Detectives with the Washington State Patrol have arrested 21 people in Thurston County as part of an online sex predator sting.
2. 22nd suspect arrested in Thurston County sex predator sting: The latest arrest is Puyallup resident Kris Keith Bennett, 52, who appeared Tuesday in Thurston County Superior Court on charges of first-degree attempted rape of a child. Bail was set at $1 million and arraignment was set for Oct. 4.
3. Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett to speak in Olympia: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will speak next month at the Evergreen Christian School in Olympia.
4. Restaurant inspections for Sept. 21: “Employee observed soiling gloves and rinsing hands in the handwash sink with gloves on. Also, another employee was observed washing hands without using soap, then drying hands with a wiping cloth.”
5. Man crashes motorcycle on Littlerock Road: A 51-year-old Centralia man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday night in Tumwater.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments