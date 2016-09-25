Olympia woman crashes car into building after medical problem

A 35-year-old Olympia woman crashed into a child care center building Saturday night after experiencing a medical problem before the crash, according to Lacey police.
About 7 p.m. Saturday, the woman was leaving a parking lot and entering the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast when she had a medical problem, Sgt. Kevin Landwehrle said. That caused her to hit the accelerator and crash into the building, he said.
The woman was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital. A child in the car was not injured.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
