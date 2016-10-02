2016 list of holiday bazaars

October
The Firs Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 8.
Location: The Firs Senior Living, 426 Lilly Road NE, Olympia.
Description: Gift giving solutions including Clarus Eye Health, First Light Home Care, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Avon, greeting cards, handmade jewelry and dolls.
Contact: Bonny Schultz, 360-688-8932.
A Sale for all Seasons
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 14; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15.
Location: Washington State Capital Museum Coach House, 211 21st Ave. SE, Olympia.
Description: Beautifully handcrafted items for all occasions. Free admission and some free parking. Please bring a canned food item for the Thurston County Food Bank.
Contact: Debbie Wakefield, 360-491-0176.
Lacey Senior Center Arts & Crafts Show
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15.
Location: Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE.
Description: More than 50 talented artists from Senior Services for South Sound and our community will share their passion and creativity as they display and sell unique, fine art and handmade crafts including photography, wood carvings, crocheted and knitted clothing, paintings, jewelry, metal yard art, greeting cards, textiles, leather carvings, sculptures, repurposed items and more.
Contact: 360-407-3967.
Alonda Villa Holiday and Variety Sale
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 22-23.
Location: Alonda Villa clubhouse, 1301 Alonda Lane NE, Olympia.
Description: Holiday and other items for gift giving.
Contact: 360-455-8661 or 360-485-7320.
Donnie J. O’Neill Luncheon and Bazaar
Time and date: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 28.
Location: St. Edwards Catholic Church, 121 K St. W, Shelton.
Description: Vendors with a wide variety of goods. Also, enjoy a $10 salad bar. Additional vendors are welcome.
Contact: Brenda Killian, bkkillian@hotmail.com or Shannon Orr, sorr0364@comcast.net.
Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue Christmas Bazaar and Open House
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 29.
Location: 4225 Old Military Road SE, Tenino.
Description: Local vendors include Detrick’s Farms Jams and Jellies, Karmakee Farm goat milk soap, alpaca items including yarn, socks, hats, scarves and more. Homemade goodies from the board of directors, and farm tours available.
Contact: Jackie, 360-350-9707 or email: jackie@alpacarescue.org.
November
Friendly Village Bazaar
Time and date: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 4-5.
Location: 1111 Archwood Drive NW, Olympia.
Description: Multiple vendors featuring items of a huge range handcrafted by Friendly Village residents, including candles, cookies, jewelry, art work, cards, aprons, fairy villages, school/shopping bags, and much more.
Contact: Sue Amos, 360-489-0594.
Homemade for the Holidays
Time and date: 4-8 p.m., Nov. 4; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 5.
Location: Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey.
Description: Our 25th year will feature four buildings filled with handcrafted items from 100 talented crafters. Free admission and parking. Lunch will be available for purchase from ‘Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst,’ and a bake sale by the Lacey Presbyterian Church.
Contact: Debbie Wakefield, 360-491-0176 or jdabwake@aol.com.
Mt. Greens Mobile Home Park Bazaar and Bake Sale
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 4-5.
Location: 5280 55th Ave. SE, Lacey.
Description: Crafts and Christmas items and baked goods.
Contact: Lynn Rodriguez, 360-493-2313.
St. Edward’s Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 4-5.
Location: 601 C St. W, Shelton.
Description: Holiday items, baked goods, jewelry and glassware, collectibles, doll jewelry & boutique (featuring American Girl look-a-likes), crafts and linens, and house plants. Get in on a gift basket raffle and/or the quilt raffle, and a huge book sale. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 only.
Affinity at Olympia 3rd Annual Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 5
Location: 4701 Seventh Ave. SW, Olympia
Description: Jams, jellies, cookies, candy, breads, knitted goods, custom holiday and Seahawks wreaths, hand-painted pillows, wood crafts, art work Seahawks gear and more. We will have hourly raffles. Vendor space is available.
Contact: Carlotta Strickland, 360-561-8699 or csstrick13@yahoo.com.
Carlyon Beach Annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 5.
Location: Carlyon Beach clubhouse, 2719 Island Drive NW, Olympia.
Description: We feature local artisans and crafters with handmade jewelry, wearable art bags, knitted and crocheted items, handmade birdhouses, wood craft décor, owl and animal paintings, photography, paper crafting, Christmas décor and much more. Baked goods available for purchase will benefit events committees ongoing projects. Vendor space is available.
Contact: Colleen Weston, 206-755-9367 or email: dragonfly@jonav.net.
Eagle’s Landing Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 5.
Location: 2257 E. Eagle Lane SW, Tumwater.
Description: Handcrafted by residents, items include leather goods, wallets, key holders, book covers. Also available will be crochet hats and scarves, Seahawks goods, microwave hot pads for bowls, wine bottles with lights, art work, baked goods, wood crafts, sewn items.
Contact: 206-293-2893.
Laurel Oaks Arts & Crafts Bazaar
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 5.
Location: Laurel Oaks clubhouse, 1838 Daylily Lane SE, Lacey.
Description: Birdhouses, cards, knitted and crocheted articles, jewelry, bead work, wood work, such as bowls, letter openers, pens; watches made of pine, Christmas trees, aprons, and many more unique items. Baked goods.
Contact: Jeanmarie Jordan, 360-970-6088 or jeanmarie@silverlink.net.
LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League) Annual Mission Fair
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 5.
Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2020 Franklin St. SE, Olympia.
Description: Quilts, handcrafted items, holiday, home décor, garden, Grandma’s Attic, bake sale, cookies and pies.
Contact: Florence Jonen, 360-561-4510.
Mason County Senior Activities Association Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 5
Location: Shelton Pavilion, 190 Sentry Drive W, Shelton.
Description: Hundreds of unique handcrafted gifts and bake sale goodies donated by our senior center members. There will also be more than 60 vendors with seasonal decorations, handmade quilts, crochet and knitting, jewelry, hand-tooled leather items, birdhouses, stained glass, pottery and so much more. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with snacks, coffee, hot chocolate and other beverages available all day. Vendor space is available.
Contact: Linda Trail, 360-463-2391 or email: bubiwisker@yahoo.com or Stephanie Roberts, 360-426-7374.
Holy Family School’s 13th Annual Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 5.
Location: Holy Family School, 2606 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey.
Description: Come early for the best selection of many homemade treasures and one-of-a-kind gifts, then stay to meet our very own natural Santa who will be available for visits and pictures from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy a bake sale, and enter to win raffle prizes. Lunch will be available.
Contact: Virginia Baker, 360-491-7060.
South Bay Firefighter’s Association 18th Annual Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 5.
Location: 3506 Shincke Road NE, Olympia.
Description: More than 40 vendors sell arts and crafts, jewelry, handcrafted treasures, holiday gifts and more. The Association will also host a snack bar and old-fashioned bake sale. Proceeds benefit the Firefighter Association to host outreach programs.
Contact: Heidi Stumpf, 360-491-5320.
Tumwater Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 5.
Location: Pellegrino’s Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater.
Description: More than 40 vendors with artwork, photography, wreaths, quilts, candles, jewelry, children’s clothes, lavender products, cookies, wood pens, plaques and carved bowls, herbs, decorative Christmas items, and much more.
Contact: 360-539-9097.
Gull Harbor Art and Craft Show
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nov. 5; and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 6.
Location: 5046 Boston Harbor Road, Olympia.
Description: Original handcrafted items including watercolors, ceramic art, jewelry, fiber arts and woodwork. There will also be a cupcake contest with baked goods for sales. Proceeds from the bake sale benefit ‘SideWalk,’ and 10 percent of artist’s sales will also be donated.
Contact: Nancy Broach, 360-259-5518 or email: info@wildartwatercolors.com.
Lake Lawrence Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 11-12.
Location: Lake Lawrence Community Club, 15735 Topaz Drive SE, Yelm.
Description: More than 50 vendors offering only handcrafted items. Located in the historic Lake Lawrence Lodge. Free admission, free parking, hourly door-prize drawing. Snack bar available for breakfast and lunch. Vendor space is available.
Contact: Ronda Larson, 360-894-0895, or email: llccbazaar@comcast.net.
Squaxin Island Museum Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 11; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
Location: Squaxin Island Museum, Library and Research Center, 6150 Kwuh-Deegs-Altxw, Shelton.
Description: Handcrafted gifts, carvings, basketry, bead work, healing lotions and balms, and much more. A raffle, baked goods, Indian tacos, fry bread and chowder will also be available.
Contact: Ruth Whitener, 360-432-3841 or the museum, 360-432-3839.
Christmas Giving Arts & Crafts Fair
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12.
Location: Pioneer Primary School, 110 Spencer Lake Road E, Shelton.
Description: The fair’s proceeds from raffle sales, booth fees, and bake sale go towards purchasing food and gifts for more than 70 families in the Pioneer School District during the holiday season. Handcrafted items include painted glassware, birdhouses, gourmet baked goods, wood work, Seahawks and Mariners gifts, candles, dolls, soaps, photography, jewelry, clothing, pottery, crocheted and knitted items, herbs, lotions and potions. Vendor space is available.
Contact: 360-701-7009 or email: cgacfair@gmail.com.
Colonial Estates Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12.
Location: Colonial Estates, 3700 14th Ave. SE, Lacey.
Description: All homemade items ideal for home use or gift-giving. Many holiday decorations, and a bake sale.
Contact: Buddie Mitchell, 360-878-9234 or Pat Foss, 360-352-9233.
Timberline High School ‘Blazer Bazaar’
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 12.
Location: Timberline High School, 6120 Mullen Road SE, Lacey.
Description: Handmade crafts and gift ideas for every person on your list. Beautiful crocheted, sewn, knitted items, carved wood, paintings, jewelry, and much more. Food and craft vendors may apply.
Contact: Marianne Christiansen, 360-456-3772, or email: craftiemommy@msn.com.
Tumwater United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12.
Location: Tumwater United Methodist Church, 1401 Lake Park Drive SW.
Description: Handcrafted items, holiday gift items, including microwave potato pouches, microwave bowl potholders, casserole carriers, aprons, colorful knit caps, knit dish cloths, tote bags, items for children, wood crafts, pet items, jewelry, baked goods, jams and jellies, cranberry mustard, peanut brittle, almond roca and more. Special silent auction baskets. Dessert and coffee bar. No outside vendors, please.
Contact: Elaine Chandler, 360-753-8804.
Olympia Weavers Guild 33rd Annual Show and Sale
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 12; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 13.
Location: South Bay Fire Station 83, 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia.
Description: Local fiber artists sharing their art and talent. Items for sale include handspun and dyed yarn, mittens, hats, scarves, woven baskets, towels, wearable items. Many are one-of-a-kind, unique and all are beautiful! You will see items that are hand-spun, hand-dyed, woven, braided, knitted and /or felted, just to name a few.
Contact: Tamie Herridge, 360-352-4858 or email: tamieherridge@hotmail.com.
25th Annual Resident Council Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 18.
Location: Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, 3333 Ensign Road NE, Olympia.
Description: A variety of craft items, jewelry and more will be available.
Contact: Penny Hyers, 360-493-4634 or email: penny.hyers@providence.org.
The Swede Hall Event Center 3rd Annual
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 18; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 19.
Location: 18543 Albany St. SW, Rochester.
Description: Get started on your holiday shopping here. We have a wide variety of handcrafted items that will make wonderful holiday gifts, including jewelry, wood crafts, paintings, baked goods, ornaments, stocking stuffers, handmade soaps and body scrubs, hats and scarves, leather goods and so much more. With 34 vendor booths to see, there is something for everyone on your list. Free drawings. Pick up a map and get it stamped at one of the other two bazaars in town for a chance to win a gift basket. Support your local food bank with a non-perishable food donation. Vendor space may be available.
Contact: Brinda, 360-858-7354 or email: missymay7@yahoo.com.
Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nov. 18-19.
Location: Elma Grange, 401 Waldrip St. W, Elma.
Description: Crafts, gifts and food. Call for vendor space.
Contact: 360-482-3821 or 360-470-0353.
Holiday Market at Panorama
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 18-19.
Location: Panorama Auditorium, 1670 Circle Loop SE, Lacey.
Description: Quality handcrafted items and work made by Panorama residents, including jewelry, wood work, quilts, knit goods, metal shop items, Christmas decorations and more art of all kinds.
14th Annual Skookum Craft Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 19.
Location: Shelton Elks, 741 SE Craig Road, Shelton.
Description: All kinds of crafts, beautiful handcrafted items, including wood crafts, jewelry, soaps, hats, quilted items, home décor and more. Enjoy hot cider while you shop.
Contact: Mishelle Thompson, 360-481-3869.
City of DuPont ‘Winter Wonderland’ Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 19.
Location: Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane, DuPont.
Description: A tradition of the past 10 years, the event brings together local artists, crafters and business owners as they sell and promote their items to holiday shoppers. Proceeds benefit the DuPont Historical Society and DuPont Parks and Recreation. Entry fee for visitors is $1. Vendor applications will be accepted until Nov. 11
Contact: Diane B. Rice, 253-312-3273 or email: drice@dupontwa.gov.
Olde English Christmas Faire
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 19.
Location: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia.
Description: Fresh Christmas wreaths and greens, home-baked goods, handcrafted beeswax candles, crafts, jewelry, holiday gift items and artisan booths. Pub-style luncheon and fresh coffee and cider will be available.
Contact: Meg Jones, 360-970-3497.
Olympia High School ‘BEARzaar’
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 19. Early Bear entry special from 8:15 to 9 a.m. for $5.
Location: Olympia High School, 1302 North St., Olympia.
Description: Shop for antiques and handmade items from more than 170 vendors while enjoying music, raffles, lattes, childcare and friends. Free parking and admission.
Contact: Kathy Thompson, 360-701-9326.
Tumwater High School Drama Dept. Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 19.
Location: Tumwater High School Performing Arts Center, 700 Israel Road.
Description: Gifts, crafts, snacks, food and entertainment.
Winter Wonderland Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 19
Location: Olympia First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE.
Description: Handcrafted Christmas decorations, home décor items, personal wear items, gift items and more. Gourmet food items, including soup mixes, jams, salad dressings, mustards, and 15 varieties of nuts. Homemade candy and all kinds of baked goods, including specialty breads. Customers choose their cookies and pay by the pound at the popular Cookie Walk. Specialty booths include Rada Cutlery, “Garden Booth,” with handcrafted outdoor décor, seeds, plant starts and more. We’ll have a silent auction where you can bid on theme baskets, one-of-a-kind treasures, and antique or vintage items. Also available will be wreaths crafted from fresh greens. Snacks and coffee will be available for purchase. Lunch available for purchase from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: Carol Gruen, 360-352-9703.
Wolf Country Holiday Homecoming
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 19.
Location: Black Hills High School, 7741 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater.
Description: Join us for our annual antiques, collectibles and crafts fair. Find fun and unique gifts for everyone on your list from our more than 50 vendors, all while supporting Black Hills High School ASB.
Contact: Bonnie Center, 360-709-7810 or email: bonnie.center@tumwater.k12.wa.us.
2nd Annual holiday bazaar at Paulie G’s Pool Hall and Deli
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 26.
Location: 527 Devoe St. SE, Olympia.
Description: Come join us, we will have a variety of local area vendors. Raffles. Proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Vendor spaces are available.
Contact: Trish, 360-338-0354.
Cousins’ Christmas Bazaar
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 26.
Location: Black Lake Grange, 6200 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia.
Description: Lots of great ideas for all-occasion gift-giving and decorating. Seahawk-themed items, jewelry, home decorating ideas, paintings, quilting, etc. There will be raffles. Proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital, and our charity bake sale will benefit local low-income students. We will also be collecting slightly used warm socks, gloves and beanies for distribution to the homeless, by Hearts N Smiles.
Contact: Pam Keselburg, 360-491-0535.
Spring Road Chapel Holiday Food and Crafts Day
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 26.
Location: Spring Road Chapel First Church of God, 1113 E. Shelton Springs Road, Shelton.
Description: We will have homemade cookies, candies, pies, cakes, quick breads, etc. for sale. Also available will be beautiful handmade lap quilts, doll clothes, Christmas decorations, craft magazines and books, at very reasonable prices.
Contact: Mary Ann Thorne, 360-491-5014 or email: matruglio@comcast.net.
December
City of Olympia Parks, Arts & Recreation
Time and date: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 1; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 2; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3
Location: The Olympia Center, room 207, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia.
Description: Pottery and whimsical art made by our ceramic students and instructors. Beautiful ceramic pieces make precious holiday gifts. Sign the guest book for a chance at a door prize.
Contact: Veronica Gemmell, 360-753-8063.
Thurston County Employees Handmade Craft Fair
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 2.
Location: Thurston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia.
Description: Items for sale include jewelry, candles, plants, soaps, table décor, cards, baby items, all made by hand with love. Vendor basket raffle for $1, which will benefit the Thurston County Food Bank.
Contact: Melanie Rabaglia, 360-867-2357.
Feline Friends holiday bazaar
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3.
Location: 3707 Steamboat Island Loop NW, Olympia.
Description: Many handmade, creative arts and crafts will be for sale, as well has a chili and cornbread lunch. Items for sale will include jewelry, cat and dog beds and toys, hummingbird nesting and food packets, organic seeds, lip bee balm, houseplants, mason bee houses, beautiful art and cards, blown glass items, and a variety of garden art, children’s sewn outfits, and a White Elephant table.
Contact: Diane Jacob, 360-866-1909.
Griffin Holiday Market
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 3.
Location: Griffin School gym, 6530 33rd Ave., Olympia.
Description: Many local vendors selling a variety of homemade gifts, including soap, jewelry, wood crafts, candies and more. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction items to support the Griffin Middle School band.
Contact: Julie Osterberg, 360-701-6291.
Hawks Holiday Happening Gift & Craft Fair
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3.
Location: River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Drive SE, Olympia.
Description: Hawks Holiday Happening features more than 165 local vendors offering a unique mix of specialty items and one-of-a-kind handmade gifts and art work. Students will have a concession stand and will hold a silent auction. There will be hourly drawings, and will feature local bands and choirs throughout the day. Families can also have a picture taken with Frosty the Snowman or with the bands. Free parking and admission.
Contact: Debbie Macy, 360-493-2047.
Kitten Rescue of Mason County Bazaar and Bake Sale
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3.
Location: 420 SE State Route 3, Shelton.
Description: Quilt raffle, gift items, baked goods, handmade items, collectibles, photography, Christmas decorations, stocking stuffers, dog and cat items, and much more. All proceeds benefit Kitten Rescue.
Contact: Bonnie Jubb, bonniejubb@msn.com.
Littlerock Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3.
Location: Littlerock United Methodist Church, 6336 128th Ave SW.
Description: Bake sale, miscellaneous items. We will raffle a half of grain-fed beef.
Contact: 360-352-9408.
New Community Church of Union “Enchanted Holiday”
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3.
Location: Union Fire Hall, 50 Seattle St. E.
Description: We will have a large selection of food, jewelry, quilts, crafts and much more. Church quilters will have a quilt raffle. The church soup kitchen will serve a variety of homemade soups, and the church bakery will have homemade pastries and holiday candies to purchase.
Contact: Joline Moore, 208-746-9230 or email: moorehaiti@gmail.com, or Holly, 360-898-7855.
St. David’s Episcopal Church Holiday Gift Faire
Time and date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3.
Location: 324 Cedar St. W., Shelton.
Description: Embrace a variety of handcrafted, vintage and holiday gifts, creative treats, yummy baked goods. Then get tickets for a ‘multi-gift raffle.’ Browse and shop during a continuous live holiday music concert. Warm seasonal refreshments will be available for purchase.
Contact: Judith Wise Buchholz, 360-427-2497.
Winterfest in Historic Tenino
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 3
Location: Tenino High School gym, 500 Second Ave. W.
Description: Popular annual community-wide family event will include arts and craft booths, children’s activities in the Kids’ Korner, food booths, demonstrations, entertainment and drawings. Fifty vendors will sell a variety of gifts and holiday-related items. Good food available all during the event. Admission is free, but donations of canned food for the Tenino Food bank will be gratefully accepted. Vendor spaces are available.
Contact: Robin Rudy, 360-264-5505.
Komachin PTA Holiday Bazaar
Time and date: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 10.
Location: Komachin Middle School, 3650 College St. SE, Lacey.
Description: More than 100 vendors with handmade and personalized items from blankets to hats to scarves and towels. Inspirational gifts, greeting cards, plaques, wall hangings, wreaths, photographs and quilted items. Also available will be jams, jellies, honey, etc.
Contact: Dawn Jones, 360-790-5179 or dljones88@comcast.net.
