What’s Happening for Sept. 27

Tuesday
National Voter Registration Day: The event is sponsored in Thurston County by Black Alliance of Thurston County, Asian Pacific Islanders Coalition, League of Women Voters Thurston County and the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Capital Mall, the Evergreen State College and South Puget Sound Community College Lacey campus. Also, “Empower Your Voice” celebration from 5:30-7 p.m. at Risen Faith Fellowship Church, 2129 Fourth Ave. E. Olympia. Refreshments will be served. Information: p.dickason@comcast.net or 360 753-7647. Other registration sites and times according to the Thurston County auditor, include: 7-90 a.m., Intercity Transit (downtown Olympia); 8 am-4:30 pm, Thurston County Auditor’s Office; 1-3:30 p.m., The Other Bank (YWCA); 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., SMU dining hall; 2-3:30 p.m., Lacey Timberland Library; 2-3:30 p.m., Olympia Timberland Library; and 2-3:30 p.m., Tumwater Timberland Library.
Sept. 28
Access to healthy food: Lunchtime workshop will explore how to help low-income people access healthy food, 11:30-1 p.m., First United Methodist Churst, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Information: 260-464-6055, victoria@thurstonabc.org.
Sept. 29
Grand Opening of Priest Point Park trail: The new trail provides access to the southern beach. Meet at 3 p.m. at kitchen shelter 4, 2600 East Bay Drive. Information: 360-753-8365.
Sept. 30
Dowtown Academy: The topic is an update on the Community Care Center by Michelle James from Providence and Meg Martin from Interfaith Works. 8:30 a.m., New Caldonia building, 116 Fifth Ave. SE. Olympia.
Oct. 1
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road, Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
Oct 1 and 8
Wrinkles of Washington auditions: Wrinkles of Washington needs talent for the annual Christmas Show. Auditions will be held Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 at the Lacey Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon. All types of talents needed: singers, dancers, musical instruments, comedy, etc. Information: Sandra Vanover, 360-915-6677.
Oct. 2
Thurston County Through the Decades at Tumwater Falls Park: The annual free living history celebration on the first Sunday of October at the Tumwater Falls Park features displays and hands-on activities pf 1825 to 1850. The event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. includes live pioneer music from Phil and Vivian Williams, a noon Riverwalk Tour with Don Trosper, food and views of the salmon run at the fish ladders along the Deschutes.
Blessing of the Animals. 3 p.m. on the patio in front of St Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 910 Bowker St. SE, Lacey, just east of St. Martin’s College.
Oct 6
Panorama Republicans: Chris Lanese, candidate for Thurston County Superior Court judge Position 1 and Donald Austin, candidate for state legislator, will speak at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the lower level of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360- 438-5641.
