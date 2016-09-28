Deaths for Sept. 28

Breivik, Gerhard I., 80, Yelm, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Burn, Joseph P., 84, Lacey, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Colby, Carroll Dugin, 99, Lacey, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, at Panorama Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Crosby, Gene L., 68, Rainier, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Hager, Shelley M., 65, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hedwall, Donald S., 88, Lacey, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Norberg, Terry Dean, 72, Olympia, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Scott, Mildred E., 92, Shelton, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sturgill, Gary W., 64, Shelton, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Obituaries, XX
Comments