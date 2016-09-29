Cause of death still unknown for woman found in Lacey’s Hicks Lake

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Wednesday of a 24-year-old woman found dead Tuesday morning in Hicks Lake in Lacey.
Coroner Gary Warnock said the woman’s cause of death won’t be determined until he gets the results of toxicology and microscopic tests. She was found at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday by a man preparing to launch his boat at the public boat launch at 2800 Hicks Lake Road SE.
The woman’s identity has been confirmed, but Warnock said it won’t be released until he is able to notify her family. The notification process is complicated because the woman’s family lives outside the country, he said.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments