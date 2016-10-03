Slide repair project on McDuff Road to start Oct. 10

A slide repair project on McDuff Road Southeast roughly 1 mile north of Tenino will begin Oct. 10 after Thurston County commissioners approved a $407,675 contract with Quigg Bros. Inc. of Aberdeen.
A landslide in November 2015 resulted in roughly 100 feet of roadway shoulder cracking and slumping. The project will repair the damage and reduce the potential for future slides.
Some 130 feet of road shoulder will be reinforced with 45-foot-long pilings, 200 feet of the southbound lane will be reconstructed and new guardrail will be installed.
One lane of traffic will be open at all times, and oncoming traffic will alternate use of the roads. The project should be wrapped up by late November.
Other projects in the area include the Tilley Road curve culvert replacement project and the Old Highway 99 landslide repair project north of Tenino.
For more information, visit co.thurston.wa.us/publicworks/projects/77158.aspx.
