What’s Happening for Sept. 30

Friday
Dowtown Academy: The topic is an update on the Community Care Center by Michelle James from Providence and Meg Martin from Interfaith Works. 8:30 a.m., New Caldonia building, 116 Fifth Ave. SE. Olympia.
Saturday
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road, Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
Wrinkles of Washington auditions: Wrinkles of Washington needs talent for the annual Christmas show. Auditions will be Saturday and Oct. 8 at the Lacey Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon. All types of talents needed: singers, dancers, musical instruments, comedy, etc. Information: Sandra Vanover, 360-915-6677.
Sunday
Thurston County Through the Decades at Tumwater Falls Park: The annual free living history celebration on the first Sunday of October at the Tumwater Falls Park features displays and activities of 1825 to 1850. The event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. includes pioneer music from Phil and Vivian Williams, a noon Riverwalk Tour with Don Trosper, food and views of the salmon run at the fish ladders along the Deschutes.
Blessing of the Animals. 3 p.m. on the patio in front of St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 910 Bowker St. SE, Lacey, just east of Saint Martin’s College.
Sheriff John Snaza fundraiser: A fundraiser to assist the Snaza family with medical expenses is planned from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on the Port Plaza at 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. The event includes motorcycle training and a barbecue.
Oct. 6
Panorama Republicans: Chris Lanese, candidate for Thurston County Superior Court judge Position 1 and Donald Austin, candidate for state legislator, will speak at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the lower level of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360- 438-5641.
Communicating to connect: Learn tools for resolving conflicts, improving relationships, growing personally and changing society by transforming blame, criticism and violence into mutual understanding. Liv Monroe presents a free introduction to Marshall Rosenberg’s Nonviolent Communication 6:45-9 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, corner of Washington Street and 21st Avenue in Olympia. Contributions accepted. Information: Liv Monroe at 360-357-4503 or livmonroe@gmail.com
National Parks turns 100: Veteran park ranger and author Russell Cahill will share stories, history and book excerpts at the Tumwater Timberland Library,7023 New Market St., 1-2 p.m. Information: 360-943-7790 or visit TRL.org.
Honoring New Citizens, A Naturalization Ceremony: Check-in begins at 2 p.m., ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. at SPSCC Minneart Performing Arts Center 2011 Mottman Road SW.
Oct. 6-8
Zonta Club of Centralia used book sale: Zonta Club of Centralia will host its annual book sale from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., at Lewis County Mall, in Centralia. Thousands of used hardcover and paperback books will be on sale. Prices start at $1 for paperbacks, and $2 for hardcover books. Book donations are welcome year-round by calling 360-740-7715, for pickup.
