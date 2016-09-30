‘Neutral’ weather pattern means fall forecast is kinda sorta normal

Fall in the Northwest could be a warmer than normal, but bets are off for how wet it will be.
So, to put a brighter spin on things, whatever you predict, you’ve got a good chance of being right.
The La Nina Watch was canceled Sept. 8 when sea-surface temperatures warmed up enough to increase the likelihood of neutral conditions through the winter.
According to the Office of the Washington State Climatologist, the outlook is for “equal chances of below normal, equal to, or above normal precipitation for the state.”
It’s kind of a wait-and-see season, said Karin Bumbaco, assistant state climatologist.
“It’s definitely looking warmer than normal,” she said, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some cold spells.
She noted the past few years have been warmer than normal and 2015 was the warmest year on record in Washington.
“There’s a possibility, but I’d put it unlikely for lowland snow,” she said.
However, some of the region’s most dramatic weather has come in neutral years.
“Neutral is kind of a misnomer,” she said. “It certainly doesn’t mean we can’t get weather here. Some of our largest windstorms have been in neutral years.”
Meanwhile, October starts off with “normal” weather, according to Mike McFarland, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Seattle.
“It will be cool and showery, starting on the first day of October and that is normal,” McFarland said. “Maybe we’ll have a little Indian summer after that.”
Jerre Redecker: 360-754-5422, @jredecker
Comments