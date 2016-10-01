4 H Drone Discovery Challenge

Chris Olin, vice chairman of the Nisqually Tribe, listens on a bluff near the Nisqually River as the first test of the HIMARS Reduced Range Practice Rocket system occurred at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. Tribal officials say the blast's noise reached 120 decibels at the fish hatchery.
Friends and family members packed the Saint Martin's University's Marcus Pavilion on Sept. 25 for a celebration of life event in honor of Austin Kelley, 26 year-old Olympia High School and SMU graduate who passed away Sept. 4 while on a trip with friends to Idaho.
A Shelton couple ties the knot atop the classic wood coaster at the Washington State Fair after winning the 28th annual contest held by STAR 101.5 FM. The wedding was broadcast live at 7:30 a.m. on the Kent and Alan Morning Show so commuters could listen to the festivities.
From the startling line at Olympia High School to the finish line brunch at the Luck Eagle Casino, participants share their thoughts about the 2016 Morningside Ride Road Challenge 2016 fundraiser Sunday.