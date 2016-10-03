What’s Happening for Oct. 3

Wednesday
Les Bailey Writers Series: Saint Martin’s University welcomes award-winning writer Molly Gloss. At 7 p.m. she will present “Romancing the West: Rethinking and Rewriting the Great American Mythos” at the Norman Worthington Conference Center on the Saint Martin’s University campus, 5000 Abbey Way SE. The event is free. Donations to the series are welcome. Gloss is the author of a string of best-selling novels, including “The Jump-Off Creek” a tale about a widow struggling to homestead in Oregon’s Blue Mountains.
Thursday
Panorama Republicans: Chris Lanese, candidate for Thurston County Superior Court judge Position 1 and Donald Austin, candidate for state legislator, will speak at 2 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium on the lower level of the Quinault apartment building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@gmail.com or 360- 438-5641.
Communicating to connect: Learn tools for resolving conflicts, improving relationships, growing personally and changing society by transforming blame, criticism and violence into mutual understanding. Liv Monroe presents a free introduction to Marshall Rosenberg’s nonviolent communication. 6:45-9 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, corner of Washington and 21st in downtown Olympia. Contributions accepted. Information: Liv Monroe at 360-357-4503 or livmonroe@gmail.com.
National Parks turns 100: Veteran park ranger and author Russell Cahill will share stories, history and book excerpts at the Tumwater Timberland Library,7023 New Market St., 1-2 p.m. Information: 360-943-7790 or visit TRL.org.
Honoring New Citizens, A Naturalization Ceremony: Check-in begins at 2 p.m., ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. at SPSCC Minneart Performing Arts Center 2011 Mottman Road SW.
Friday-Saturday
Fall Arts Walk: On Fridayfrom 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from noon-5 p.m., 91 downtown businesses will open their doors to showcase the visual and performing arts of the South Sound region. Arts Walk maps are available at participating locations. The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW and Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave E. Find a digital version at olympiawa.gov/artswalk.
Saturday
Wrinkles of Washington auditions: Wrinkles of Washington needs talent for the annual Christmas show. Auditions will be held Saturday at the Lacey Senior Center from 9 a.m.-noon. All types of talents needed: singers, dancers, musical instruments, comedy, etc. Information: Sandra Vanover, 360-915-6677.
